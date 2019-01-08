Tokyo stocks open higher amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors were heartened by remarks by U.S. and Chinese officials expressing optimism about a trade deal between the two countries.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.87 percent, from Monday to 20,213.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.11 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,520.64.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation and pharmaceutical issues.