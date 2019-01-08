Abe to visit Britain, Netherlands this week

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Netherlands and Britain this week to discuss issues including trade relations between Japan and the European Union as well as Britain's deal to leave the bloc, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Abe will start the three-day trip Wednesday. In Rotterdam, he will meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before the Japan-EU free trade agreement comes into force next month.

After arriving in London on Thursday, Abe is expected to ask Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure that Britain's departure from the EU in March will not negatively affect Japanese companies operating in the country.

Abe had initially intended to visit the two nations late last year but gave up on the plan to focus on Diet deliberations at home.

Abe is also expected to visit Europe again later this month. He plans to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin in Russia before attending the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, Japanese government sources said.