URGENT: Nissan's Ghosn denies alleged financial misconduct in Tokyo court

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday said the allegations of financial misconduct he is facing are groundless as he appeared in an open hearing at a Tokyo court.

Ghosn, 64, who has remained in custody at the Tokyo Detention House since Tokyo prosecutors arrested him on Nov. 19, left the facility earlier in the day to seek an explanation from the Tokyo District Court for his continuing detention.

The chairman said he has conducted business legally and in a proper manner.

He also said he has not inflicted damage on Nissan, referring to the allegations that he transferred personal investment losses to the automaker during the 2008 global financial crisis.