Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes of U.S.-China deal

Tokyo stocks moved higher Tuesday morning as investor sentiment improved after U.S. and Chinese officials reportedly expressed optimism over a trade deal in their two-day negotiations ending later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 160.82 points, or 0.80 percent, from Monday to 20,199.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.55 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,520.08.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and precision instrument issues.