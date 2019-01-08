Several injured in fire at Cambodian casino on Thai border

A fire broke out at one of the largest casinos on the Cambodian-Thai border late Monday night, injuring several people, Cambodian authorities said.

Smoke from the fire left two Chinese, one male and one female, unconscious and critically injured at the casino in Poipet city in northwestern Cambodia, while four Cambodians were injured by smoke inhalation, Suon Barvar, governor of Banteay Meanchey Province, said by telephone.

The fire broke out at the casino shortly after 10 p.m. and was put out soon afterward, the governor said, adding that preliminary information suggested that the fire may have occurred at a lift in the building, given that it was almost gutted.

Twenty-two casinos are in operation in the border city, catering mostly to Thai and Chinese customers. The casino where the fire occurred is owned by a Cambodian tycoon.