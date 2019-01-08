Dollar hovers in upper 108 yen zone before U.S.-China talks outcome

The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the upper 108 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo, as investors awaited the outcome of two-day trade talks between the United States and China.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.72-73 yen compared with 108.65-75 yen in New York and 108.18-20 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1450-1451 and 124.48-50 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 124.68-78 yen in New York and $1.1436-1438 and 123.72-76 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar was stuck in a tight range against the yen in the morning, as traders were waiting for the results of the U.S.-China trade negotiations in Beijing later in the day.

"A wait-and-see mood prevailed in the market while the dollar remained under pressure after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the central bank may halt interest-rate hikes if necessary," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

A pause in the rate hike would be negative for traders seeking higher yields.

However, a rise in Tokyo stocks somewhat supported the downside of the U.S. currency, dealers said.