Nissan management remains silent as Ghosn speaks at Tokyo court

Nissan Motor Co.'s management refused to comment Tuesday as ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn claimed his innocence over alleged financial misconduct at an open court hearing in Tokyo.

"It is not something I should comment on. I want to focus on stabilizing the company," said Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa as Ghosn made his first public appearance in about seven weeks in a court procedure to seek an explanation from the Tokyo District Court for his continuing detention.

Ghosn was initially arrested on Nov. 19 for understating his remuneration, and his detention has been extended due to a fresh allegation that he transferred personal investment losses to the automaker during the 2008 global financial crisis.

While Ghosn told the court the allegations he is facing are unsubstantiated, people at Nissan said they expected Ghosn to deny the allegations even if evidence is presented before him.

Saikawa has said his priority is on improving governance at Nissan and suggested the Japanese company wants a bigger say in its alliance with French auto giant Renault SA, but Nissan is still working out how to reorganize its relations with the biggest shareholder of the company.

Ghosn remains CEO at Renault and a board member at Nissan.

Despite international attention on the case, a Nissan employee said Ghosn's court appearance is not much talked about at the Japanese company.