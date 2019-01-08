Basketball: Watanabe ties record for most NBA appearances by a Japanese

Yuta Watanabe appeared in his fourth game for the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, tying former Phoenix Suns point guard Yuta Tabuse for most NBA appearances by a Japanese player.

The 24-year-old Watanabe, on a two-way contract with Memphis that allows him to play in both G League and NBA, scored two points in a 3-minute fourth-quarter garbage-time stint as his Grizzlies lost 114-95 away to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watanabe pulled up for a free-throw line jumper with the Grizzlies trailing by 22 points and then missed a three-pointer as Memphis went on to suffer a sixth straight loss and drop to 13th in the 15-team Western Conference.

It was Watanabe's first appearance for the Grizzlies since Dec. 17. Later that week, the small forward scored in double digits two days running to help the Memphis Hustle sweep their games at the G League Showcase.

Watanabe made his NBA regular season debut in October, becoming the first Japanese player to appear in the world's premier basketball league since Tabuse played a short stint for the Suns in 2004.