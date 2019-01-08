Pizza Hut to expand beer delivery service in US

Pizza Hut is expanding its beer delivery service across the US and aims to make it available at 1,000 restaurants across the country by this summer.

As part of the rollout, the chain announced plans to launch across 300 restaurants in time for the Super Bowl -- one of the biggest days of the year for pizza delivery service in the US -- in states including Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio, with additional locations in California and Arizona.

A Survey Monkey study of 1,000 Americans conducted last month revealed that 86 percent of Americans plan to serve pizza and beer at the next upcoming Super Bowl party. The Super Bowl LIII takes place February 3.

Pizza Hut first launched its beer delivery service in 2017 as a pilot program in Arizona and California.