Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday, as optimism grew over a U.S.-China trade deal amid two-day bilateral trade talks that are expected to end later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 165.07 points, or 0.82 percent, from Monday at 20,204.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.90 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 1,518.43.

Gainers were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument, and marine transportation issues.