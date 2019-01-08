Ghosn gives confident rebuttal of charges in first court appearance

Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, credited with saving the Japanese automaker from possible bankruptcy, defended himself confidently in court Tuesday despite looking haggard during in his first public appearance since his arrest nearly two months ago.

"I am innocent," Ghosn told the Tokyo District Court in rebutting the allegations of financial misconduct against him.

Ghosn, wearing a suit and slippers -- the latter the norm for detainees in Japan -- appeared thinner and grayer than before his arrest in mid-November, and seemed uncomfortable as he entered the courtroom in handcuffs.

But his gaze remained sharp and his voice was unwaveringly strong as he read a statement for about 10 minutes denying the allegations after his shackles were removed.

He also glanced occasionally at the public gallery where only 14 seats had been made available to the more than 1,000 hopefuls who had lined up in the bitter cold for a chance to watch the proceedings.

The hearing, requested by Ghosn's lawyers, was the first opportunity for the 64-year-old to publicly defend himself and ask the court to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention.

"Are you a company executive?" asked Judge Yuichi Tada as the hearing opened. Ghosn, a towering figure in the auto industry hailed after saving Nissan from near-bankruptcy in the 1990s, confirmed it through an English interpreter.

He then read his statement, having taken it from one of his defense counsels, without rising from his seat.

In addition to denying all the allegations, Ghosn stressed his appreciation for Nissan despite having been swiftly dismissed from his position after his arrest on Nov. 19 for allegedly understating in its securities reports his 10 billion yen remuneration by roughly 5 billion yen ($46 million) during the five years through March 2015.

"I have a genuine love and appreciation for Nissan," he said of the Japanese company and spoke proudly of his accomplishments over the 20 years during which he had steered the company, including his dedication to building a three-way tie-up between Nissan, Renault SA, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.