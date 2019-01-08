Fire on oil tanker off Hong Kong kills 1

An oil tanker caught fire while stranded in Hong Kong waters on Tuesday, killing at least one crew member, while 23 others were saved, police said.

The vessel was anchored at around 1 nautical mile south of outlying Lamma Island, with black smoke seen billowing from the right-tilted vessel.

It was not immediately clear if the fire has caused an oil spill. "The rescue operation is ongoing. The fire is yet to be put out," a police spokeswoman said.

Local media Cable TV reported that a total of 27 people were on board, of whom three were missing.

A photo posted on the Hong Kong police's Facebook page shows the tanker's stern bearing the name "Aulac Fortune Sai Gon."

The vessel of the same name is a Vietnamese-registered oil and chemical tanker with an 11,290 gross tonnage, according to online website Marine Traffic.