ANA says pilot drank before flight despite ban, asked copilot to lie

All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday an internal probe found that one of its pilots caused domestic flight delays last week after drinking alcohol despite the company's 12-hour ban before flight duties and asked a copilot to lie about it.

The case at its subsidiary ANA Wings Co. comes after Japanese airlines and the government decided to tighten controls on drinking by pilots after a Japan Airlines Co. pilot was convicted in Britain of heavy drinking that delayed a London-Tokyo flight and other problems surfaced elsewhere.

The two pilots were scheduled to fly from Osaka to Miyazaki at 7:10 a.m. on Thursday last week, but the pilot drank beer and other kinds of alcohol at an Osaka restaurant until around 9:30 p.m. the day before, according to the company. The copilot stopped drinking around 7 p.m. but stayed at the restaurant with the pilot, according to All Nippon Airways.

A breathalyzer test before the flight found the pilot had a higher-than-permissible level of alcohol and had to be replaced. The problem caused delays to five flights, including one of 104 minutes, affecting a total of 677 passengers.

The two initially explained during the airline's probe that they only drank until around 7 p.m. the day before.

ANA Wings had another alcohol-linked flight delay in October, when a pilot became ill from drinking. The transport ministry issued a warning to the company in December, along with three other airlines, while JAL was issued with a business improvement order over the British incident.