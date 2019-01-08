Qatar to launch new cruise ship that bypasses blockade

A new cruise liner is set to launch in Qatar in the coming days, with itineraries that will sail to Oman and Kuwait.

Spanning 10 decks, the roll-on, roll-off Grand Ferry can accommodate 870 passengers across 270 cabins and is expected to set off on its maiden voyage this month.

The launch bypasses a blockade which was implemented in 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a land and sea blockade. The countries accuse Doha of financing terrorism.

Built to accommodate 670 cars, the ship allows Qatari residents, who are barred from driving across land borders into neighboring countries like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to disembark in Kuwait and Oman and drive through the countries freely.

According to the Gulf Times, the 145-meter ship, which was built in France, is equipped with a cinema, lecture and meeting room, salon, coffee shops, children's playroom, medical clinic and helicopter landing pad.

A cruise to Oman takes about 20-25 hours.