Ghosn's 1st public appearance draws media attention in France, Brazil

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn's appearance at a Tokyo court hearing Tuesday, the first time he has been seen in public since his arrest for financial misconduct last November, has drawn media attention in France and Brazil.

"Finally we get to hear Ghosn's version of story," said RTL French radio correspondent Philippe Dova as he waited at the main gate of the Tokyo District Court. Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, appeared at the court seeking an explanation for his continuing detention.

Appearing unconvinced by the Japanese justice system, under which suspects can be detained without charge for a long time, he said the information available on the alleged financial misconduct by Ghosn so far seems "one-sided against" the accused.

"If he's making a plea for not guilty, we need to listen to him carefully," Dova said.

Bernard Delattre, Tokyo correspondent for Radio France Internationale, said, "In Japan, people seem to believe that he is guilty until succeeding in proving innocence" as opposed to the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

"I heard this proceeding doesn't change anything but it is a way to communicate for Ghosn," Delattre said.

Correspondent Carlos Gil of Brazilian television network TV Globo had a similar impression, noting the information publicly available in Japan "came only from Nissan" and there is a belief information is being withheld.

He said in Brazil some people suspect the whole case is part of a plot by Nissan, while many "only started to show interest in him as another corrupt businessman from Brazil."