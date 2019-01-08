Dollar rises to 109 yen line on higher stocks, trade talk hopes

The U.S. dollar briefly topped the 109 yen line Tuesday in Tokyo, as investors' risk appetite grew on a rise in Tokyo stocks and expectations of a favorable outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 108.96-98 yen compared with 108.65-75 yen in New York and 108.18-20 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. It moved between 108.52 yen and 109.09 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 108.74 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1443-1445 and 124.69-73 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 124.68-78 yen in New York and $1.1436-1438 and 123.72-76 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

The dollar gained ground against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors' risk appetite grew on a climb in Japanese shares, with the Nikkei index maintaining the psychologically important 20,000 line.

Traders also expected the United States and China to strike some kind of a deal following two-day trade negotiations in Beijing, dealers said.

"Traders immediately bought back the dollar following higher Tokyo stocks amid improved market sentiment after the U.S. currency temporarily dipping in the upper 104 yen level last week," said Hideki Shibata, senior interest rate and forex strategist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

However, Shibata added that some traders refrained from making bold moves as they are awaiting the results of political events, including the U.S.-China trade talks and Britain's Brexit process.

Britain's parliament is expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed departure deal with the European Union on Jan. 15, according to media reports.

"The dollar is likely to fluctuate with the outcomes of these political factors for a while," Shibata said.