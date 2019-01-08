Japan's key bond yield briefly rises to positive zone

The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond briefly hit 0.00 percent Tuesday, rising to positive territory for the first time in about a week, after a risk aversion mood waned in the financial markets.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at minus 0.005 percent, up 0.015 percentage point from Monday's close.

The price of the March futures contract for 10-year bonds declined 0.21 point to 152.49 on the Osaka Exchange.