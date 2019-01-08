URGENT: S. Korea court OKs seizing Japan firm's assets over forced labor

A South Korean court said Tuesday that it has approved a request to seize South Korean assets of Japanese steelmaking giant Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. over a wartime forced labor case.

Lawyers representing South Korean plaintiffs had requested in late December that the Daegu District Court in the country's southeast seize Nippon Steel's shares in a joint venture with South Korean steelmaker POSCO.

The move follows a ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court in October ordering the company to pay 400 million won (about $350,000) to four South Koreans for their forced labor during the era of Japanese colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.