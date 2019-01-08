When it came to choosing who the biggest star on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards was, everyone took notice to the mysterious Fiji Water girl. Wearing a royal blue evening dress, the initially unidentified women managed to make herself known by the paparazzi as she photobombed almost every red carpet shot […]
Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert Photobombs Celebrities At 2019 Golden Globe Awards
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos