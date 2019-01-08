Italy leads the way in the Booking.com 2018 Guest Review Awards

The accommodation reservation platform Booking.com is honoring some 759,845 properties across 219 countries for the quality of their guest experiences with its 2018 Guest Review Awards.

Italy is the country with the most properties receiving awards (106,513) after winning the approval of travelers on Booking.com over the last 12 months. Next, a fair way behind, comes Spain (46,646 properties), followed by France (545,286 properties).

Europe leads the way in Booking.com's "Guest Review Awards," with Germany (36,042 properties), Croatia (34,027), the UK (31,206) and Poland (26,572) also in the top countries receiving the most awards.

Worldwide, the US is the leading non-European nation with the most Booking.com "2018 Guest Review Awards" (35,626), ahead of Russia (26,729) and Brazil (24,477).

To earn an award, accommodation partners must obtain an average review score of above eight out of 10, based on a minimum of five reviews.

Across all global regions, apartments seem to satisfy visitors the most. They represent 36% of Booking.com's award-winning properties for 2018. According to the accommodation reservation giant, almost three-quarters of the award-winning properties are not hotels. Alternatives can range from homestays to boat-hotel or even an igloo.