Valeo brings invisibility cloak for truck trailers to CES

Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Valeo debuted an innovation that makes a truck's trailer "invisible," allowing drivers to see what and who is behind them.

Valeo showed off its "invisible" trailer, called the Valeo XtraVue Trailer, to the CES public Tuesday

Using video cameras placed on the back of the vehicle and its trailer, the resulting images are combined and displayed on a screen located in the front seat. The new image is one where the trailer appears to be invisible, allowing drivers to see what, if anything, is behind them.

Despite the size of the trailer or caravan, these cameras are able to superimpose the video images into one reality-altering live stream.

The company did not announce a price or release day for the Valeo XtraVue Trailer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L783Oximgko