NBA Game Preview: Knicks Vs. Warriors (Jan. 8) – Time Start, Channel, Stats, Players To Watch

The Golden State Warriors will host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night to mark the midway point of the season, and here is what you need know.

Warriors To Host Knicks For Halfway Point Of Season

The Dubs (26-14) are second in the Western Conference and are coming off a 127-123 victory over the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday. Golden State has won each of its previous nine games against the Knicks (10-30, 14th in Eastern Conference), including a 128-100 victory in New York on Oct. 26, when Kevin Durant scored 25 points in the final quarter.

The struggling Knicks are coming off a 111-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. New York has lost nine of its last ten games, its only victory being a 119-112 win against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday. The Knicks have the NBA’s 24th-ranked offense and 29th-ranked defense, and owner James Dolan recently said in an interview that he would consider selling the franchise.

At Saturday’s game in Sacramento, the Warriors and Kings set a league record for 3-pointers. Steph Curry leads Golden State in average points scored per game with 29.4, while Draymond Green leads the team in rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.7). Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Knicks in points scored (20.6).

On Tuesday, the Warriors will be missing DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) to injuries. Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Kristaps Porzingis (left knee), Frank Ntilikina (left ankle sprain) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain).

Should former MVP Durant score 20 or more points Tuesday, he would thus have reached 14 consecutive games with at least that many points.

Tuesday’s game at Oracle Arena will start at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PST) and will air on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV and MSG.