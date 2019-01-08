Ghosn's defense unconvinced by Tokyo court's explanation for detention

Carlos Ghosn's defense team expressed dissatisfaction Tuesday with a Tokyo court's explanation for why it was continuing to detain the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman following his arrest in November for alleged financial misconduct.

"The judge didn't give any clear reason for approving the detention," the team's chief lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, told a press conference following a hearing at the court. "He just used boilerplate language that they use in all of these cases, that there is sufficient evidence to justify the move."

Otsuru said the Tokyo District Court is unlikely to grant bail to Ghosn before his trial begins and the prominent executive could remain in a cell for another six months or so, citing the complexity of his case that involves texts and preparations both in Japanese and English.

The hearing, which saw Ghosn make his first public appearance since his arrest on Nov. 19, gave the defense team a chance to rebut prosecutors' allegations that he committed an aggravated breach of trust by transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008 and had the automaker pay a Saudi acquaintance in connection with the deal.

Otsuru said he believes the prosecutors had neglected to question the acquaintance, putting their claims on shaky ground.

"There is no case here. We don't believe there is a reason to continue holding Mr. Ghosn," he said.

But Otsuru, who previously headed the Tokyo prosecutors' special unit that is investigating Ghosn, said there was little chance that the court would release the executive, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, any time soon.

"Generally speaking, it is extremely rare for a court to grant bail before a trial begins. Lawyers call this 'being taken hostage by the justice system,'" he said. "I think Mr. Ghosn is very troubled by this."

Ghosn, 64, looked gaunt compared with before his arrest and appeared to have lost weight, Otsuru said, adding he was transferred to a larger room within the Tokyo Detention House and now has a western-style bed.

Following the hearing, the defense team filed a request with the court to end Ghosn's detention, which if denied Otsuru said he would appeal to a higher court.