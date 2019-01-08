FOCUS: China may use N. Korea as bargaining chip for U.S. trade talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's surprising "birthday" trip to China has strengthened the view that Beijing will use denuclearization talks as a bargaining chip for future trade negotiations with the United States.

Kim's fourth visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping came with U.S. and Chinese senior trade officials holding a meeting in Beijing, where Washington may have put strong pressure on the Asian power to stem its alleged unfair business practices.

By flaunting close relations with Kim, Xi appears to be attempting to make U.S. President Donald Trump believe China's cooperation is indispensable to attain Washington's goal of "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, analysts say.

The United States, meanwhile, is expected to carefully watch whether North Korea's negotiating strategy will change after Kim's four-day visit to China from Monday, amid speculation that the U.S. and North Korean leaders will meet again early this year.

"Trump wants to accomplish a great achievement during his first four-year term (through 2021). But if it is not realized without China's help, Trump could make a sweetheart deal for China. China hopes that will happen," a European diplomat in Beijing said.

At their summit in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, Xi and Trump agreed that the United States and China will hold off on imposing further tariffs on each other's imports and try to complete talks on technology and intellectual property rights issues within 90 days.

Washington, however, has warned that "if at the end of this period of time, the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the 10 percent tariffs will be raised to 25 percent," indicating that a failure to finish negotiations will rekindle trade strains.

The United States has so far levied tariffs of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports -- or about half the goods it imports from China each year -- in response to Beijing's alleged intellectual property and technology theft, in addition to other trade complaints.

In China, an economic slowdown has often led to weakness of the centripetal force of the government led by the Communist Party.

As a tit-for-tat tariff war waged by Trump early last year has shown signs of choking China's economic growth, Xi "really wants to resolve the trade dispute with the United States," the diplomat said, adding, "North Korea can be a very good bargaining chip."

Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest in Washington, told CNN that the timing of Kim's visit to China "could not be any better."

By inviting Kim to visit China on Jan. 8, believed to be his birthday, Xi has successfully staged an amicable relationship with Kim, foreign affairs experts say.

China and North Korea, which fought together in the 1950-1953 Korean War against U.S.-led United Nations forces, have been long described as "blood brothers." Since the cease-fire, Beijing has exerted its economic and political influence over Pyongyang.

After Kim traveled to China in March 2018 in his first foreign trip as North Korea's leader, Beijing and Pyongyang have deepened their ties. Last year, Xi and Kim met three times in China by around the time of the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit on June 12 in Singapore.

In his New Year's address on Jan. 1, Kim also emphasized the importance of promoting multilateral talks on creating a "peace mechanism" in the region instead of an armistice agreement that halted the Korean War, in apparent consideration of China.

With its relations with Pyongyang remaining at an impasse, the United States has become worried that China may seize the initiative on denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, pundits say.

In May 2018, Trump once decided to cancel his planned talks with Kim, saying he detected North Korea starting to take a tougher stance against the United States in the wake of the second summit between Beijing and Pyongyang earlier in the month.

"There was a somewhat different attitude after that meeting, and I'm a little surprised," Trump said, adding, "I don't like that...I can't say I'm happy about it."

U.S. diplomats in Beijing have been seriously monitoring interactions between China and North Korea, a source familiar with the matter told Kyodo News.

China will "definitely" use North Korea as a bargaining chip to gain concessions from the United States over trade issues, the source said, adding the Trump administration may be forced to review its negotiating policy to "knock down" Beijing.

As well as trade, China and the United States have been at odds over security matters including Taiwan and the South China Sea -- home to some of the world's busiest sea lanes.

On Monday, the first day of the two-day vice ministerial-level trade talks, the U.S. missile destroyer sailed near a group of islands in the waters claimed by China, as part of the Pentagon's "freedom of navigation" operation aimed at challenging Beijing's military activities there.