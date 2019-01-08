Soccer: Japan confident ahead of Asian Cup opener against Turkmenistan

Japan will enter their 2019 AFC Asian Cup opening clash against Group F opponents Turkmenistan in "top shape," head coach Hajime Moriyasu said Tuesday.

On the eve of the match at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium, Moriyasu said he wanted some of the less-experienced players in his youthful squad to make a name for themselves at the tournament.

In their final training session before the game, captain Maya Yoshida and members of the squad, including several players with just a handful of caps, exercised in front of media in 30 C heat.

"We've gotten ourselves into top shape. I want the (newer) players to feel motivated to carve their own paths while also improving themselves," the 50-year-old Moriyasu said at the pre-match press conference.

The four-time champions will start the tournament as one of the favorites following a strong run of performances under Moriyasu.

World No. 50 Japan are unbeaten in five matches under the new manager, who took the reins following last summer's World Cup in Russia, where he helped guide the Samurai Blue to the knockout stage as an assistant to predecessor Akira Nishino.

If they are to win an unprecedented fifth Asian Cup, Japan must make do without emerging star playmaker Shoya Nakajima, who has withdrawn from the tournament after injuring his right calf playing for Portuguese side Portimonense.

With Kawasaki Frontale midfielder Hidemasa Morita also sidelined by a leg injury, Japan have been reinforced by the addition of Al Ain center back Tsukasa Shiotani and Real Betis winger Takashi Inui, who was omitted from the initial 23-man squad despite a breakout tournament at the World Cup.

Expectations are high for 23-year-old Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino and 20-year-old Groningen playmaker Ritsu Doan, who along with Nakajima have formed an exciting attacking trio in Moriyasu's new-look side.

The newcomers have blended successfully with more experienced campaigners such as Werder Bremen forward Yuya Osako and Galatasaray wingback Yuto Nagatomo, who are also expected to make an impact after strong performances at the World Cup.

Osako remains uncertain for the match as he continues to deal with a right gluteal issue.

Although tipped to make easy work of 127th-ranked Turkmenistan, the Samurai Blue will not be taking anything for granted against the Central Asians following difficult starts for some of the other tournament heavyweights.

Reigning champions Australia, also missing key players through injury, hit a hurdle in their title defense with a 1-0 upset loss against Jordan in Group B.

South Korea, meanwhile, were tested by the relatively unfancied Philippines before winning their Group C opener 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from Gamba Osaka forward Hwang Ui Jo.

"It's important to be prepared to give 100 percent," Moriyasu said. "Under the circumstances, and given the time frame, we've prepared as best we can."

Japan will play their second Group F match against Oman at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium on Sunday before their final group-stage fixture against Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, also in Abu Dhabi, next Thursday.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed teams.