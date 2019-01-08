‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions:’ Susan Boyle Gets Standing Ovation, Golden Buzzer In Return To Competition [VIDEO]

Susan Boyle makes return to 'America's Got Talent'

Susan Boyle returned to the America’s Got Talent stage Monday night, nearly ten years after she first appeared on the reality competition show and blew people away with her singing talent. America’s Got Talent: The Champions premiered on NBC Monday and 57-year-old Scotland native Boyle received a standing ovation as she walked onstage. Boyle first appeared on AGT in April 2009 […]