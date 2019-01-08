Singapore, Malaysia agree to take steps to ease tensions

Singapore and Malaysia agreed in foreign ministerial talks Tuesday to take steps to ease bilateral tensions, which have spiked amid disputes over airspace and sea boundaries.

At a joint press conference in Singapore after his talks with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the two sides agreed on "constructive steps toward calming the situation on the ground."

"We believe this will provide a conducive environment for both countries to find mutually agreeable solutions to our bilateral issues," he said.

The neighboring countries have been accusing each other since late last year of cross-border policies that encroached on or inconvenienced each other's territory.

The dispute surfaced when Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke told Parliament on Dec. 4 that Kuala Lumpur intended to reclaim its airspace in southern Johor, which Singapore, an air transit hub, has been allowed to use for years to control flight movements for safety reasons.

Malaysia's move was apparently due to unhappiness over Singapore's plan to go ahead with implementing its new landing system for Seletar Airport to expand the city-state's air hub status. Malaysia opposes the plan over concerns that it will impose height restrictions on buildings and affect port operations.

Another dispute cropped up around the same time when Malaysia extended its Johor Bahru port limits that Singapore claimed has the effect of encroaching into its waters. At the peak of the dispute, Malaysia sent three ships to the waters, triggering sharp protests from Singapore.

The two foreign ministers agreed Tuesday that Singapore will suspend for one month the use of the aircraft landing system that Malaysia opposes, while Malaysia will suspend its plan to establish the affected area as a restricted zone for military activity, said a joint statement by the two sides.

On maritime issues over port limits, they agreed to establish a working group to study and discuss legal and operational matters so as to deescalate the situation on the ground and provide a basis for further discussions and negotiations, it said.

The bilateral spats erupted soon after what appeared to be a cordial summit on Nov. 13 between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to power last May after a 15-year hiatus.

According to Mustafa Izzuddin, a fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, a Singapore think tank, "Malaysia views the airspace as a sovereignty issue while Singapore views it as a safety issue."

"In the past, Malaysia was happy to allow Singapore to use and manage the airspace as they were contented in viewing it as a shared airspace," he said, adding that the issue "has cropped up now because of the new government in Malaysia whose leaders view some of these issues differently."