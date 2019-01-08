Soccer: Japan's youngsters must learn to handle pressure, Yoshida says

Japan's young players must learn to handle the pressure that comes with being one of the favorites if they are to capture an unprecedented fifth AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, captain Maya Yoshida said Tuesday.

On the eve of the Samurai Blue's opening clash against Group F opponents Turkmenistan at Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium, the Southampton defender said the weight of expectation was part and parcel of being the most successful team in the tournament's history.

"There's always a strong expectation that we'll win in Asia. There's a lot of pressure, but it's something you have to deal with in order to win," said Yoshida, a member of the team that captured a record fourth Asian Cup at the 2011 tournament in Qatar.

"If you can't handle that pressure, you won't make it into the World Cup (squad), or to World Cup qualifying," he said.

The 30-year-old, who donned the captain's armband following the international retirement of longtime skipper Makoto Hasebe after last summer's World Cup in Russia, said he wanted the inexperienced members of the new-look Samurai Blue squad to build on the success of their predecessors.

"You can't take on the world by yourself. To take the next step as a Japan player, you have to overcome that," he said.

Japan are heavily favored to top Group F, which also contains Oman and Uzbekistan. The top two sides in each of the six groups advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed teams.