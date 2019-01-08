SoftBank to slash investment in WeWork

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. plans to scale back its fresh investment in U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos. to $2 billion from the $16 billion that had been floated earlier, U.S. media reported.

The move came amid the recent technology stock debacle and concerns among investors in SoftBank's nearly $100 billion Vision Fund, of which Saudi Arabia is the biggest backer.

The two firms could announce the smaller deal that will not involve participation from the Vision Fund as soon as Tuesday, the reports said.

Had SoftBank proceeded with the $16 billion in additional investment as originally planned, it would have become a majority stakeholder in the New York-based WeWork, which leases office spaces and rents them out to individuals and startups.