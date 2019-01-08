John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Attend AACTA International Awards Together

John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Attend AACTA International Awards Together

John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt appeared together at the 8th AACTA International Awards. Blunt wore a lacy yellow dress and Krasinski smiled in a black suit. The two were both nominated for awards that night for A Quiet Place. Blunt starred alongside Krasinski, who also wrote the script. The Mary Poppins Returns star was nominated for the best-supporting-actress […]