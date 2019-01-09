'Wave Season' set to peak later this month for cruise bookings

Late January is the most popular time of year for booking cruises.

So says a new report from travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip and online cruise community Cruise Critic, which identified the emerging new buying cycle during "Wave Season," the most popular booking period for cruises.

While online searches spike in early January, actual bookings and deposits peak in the last days of January and the first couple of days of February, and continue strong into March, says InsureMyTrip.

The report is based on search trends on Google, traffic volume to Cruise Critic, and travel insurance purchases on InsureMyTrip.

Wave Season is also the time when cruise brands launch their best promotional deals. Currently, Disney is offering a 50 percent discount off deposits for cruises sailing June 22, 2019 through May 30, 2020. The deal applies to cruises of four nights or longer, which sail to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Europe and Alaska.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises are also currently offering flash sales, deposit discounts and free upgrades on select sailings.