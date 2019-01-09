「エースコンバット7 スカイズ・アンノウン」Twitterにて発売カウントダウン企画が開催！第1弾としてオープニング映像が公開

バンダイナムコエンターテインメントは、2019年1月17日発売(Steam版は2月1日発売)予定のPS4/Xbox One/Steam用ソフト「エースコンバット7 スカイズ・アンノウン」のオープニング映像を本日1月9日に公開した。

「エースコンバット7 スカイズ・アンノウン」の発売カウントダウン企画がエースコンバット公式Twitterにて開始された。本作の発売日の1月17日まで、毎日新情報やコンテンツが公開される。

本日は、本作のオープニング映像が公開。「最後の有人機」と呼ばれたF-104Cと台頭し始めた「無人機」が登場し、エイブリルの生い立ちから、彼女の身に起こった不運までが描かれている。

エースコンバット公式Twitter

https://twitter.com/project_aces

