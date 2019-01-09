「エースコンバット7 スカイズ・アンノウン」Xbox One向けジョイスティックが1月16日に発売決定！

Thrustmasterは、Xbox One向けジョイスティック「T-Flight Hotas One エースコンバット7 スカイズアンノウンエディション」を、2019年1月16日に発売する。

Xbox One向けジョイスティック「T-Flight Hotas One エースコンバット7 スカイズ アンノウン エディション」の予約注文は既に開始されております。

本製品は、2019年1月16日に発売開始予定です。また、本製品の希望小売価格（税抜）は12,800円となる予定です。

製品についての情報はこちらをご覧ください。

http://www.thrustmaster.com/jp_JP/products/t-flight-hotas-one-ace-combat-7-limited-edition

ACE COMBATTM 7:SKIES UNKNOWN & (C) BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.(C) DigitalGlobe, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.