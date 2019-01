The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Wednesday morning editions:

-- Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn denies allegations of financial misconduct (Asahi)

-- Ghosn says he is "unfairly detained" (Mainichi)

-- Ghosn planned to extend 3 bil. yen to Saudi businessman through Nissan (Yomiuri)

-- Government officials' salaries to be cut to 70% of previous level after turning 60 (Nikkei)