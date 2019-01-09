Dollar trades in upper 108 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen range early Wednesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.75-76 yen compared with 108.69-79 yen in New York and 108.96-98 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1456-1457 and 124.60-64 yen against $1.1434-1444 and 124.45-55 yen in New York and $1.1443-1445 and 124.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

In New York on Tuesday, the dollar remained firm against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, on a rise in U.S. shares, dealers said.