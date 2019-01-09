Tokyo stocks open higher on extended U.S.-China trade talks

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors grew hopeful about a trade deal between the United States and China after they decided to extend their talks to a third day to solve the bilateral trade dispute.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 180.44 points, or 0.89 percent, from Tuesday to 20,384.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.33 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,534.76.

All but two sectors rose, with gainers being led by pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and farm and fishery issues. The losers were mining and metal product issues.