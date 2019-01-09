「グランツーリスモSPORT」東京オートサロン2019に出展決定！チャンピオントロフィーも展示

ソニー・インタラクティブは、PS4用ソフト「グランツーリスモSPORT」を「東京オートサロン2019」に出展する。

■「東京オートサロン2019」イベント試遊出展内容

1月11日から13日に幕張メッセで開催される「東京オートサロン2019」にて、「グランツーリスモSPORT」は「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ」のチャンピオントロフィーや大会関連映像、写真の展示および第74回国民体育大会「いきいき茨城ゆめ国体」の文化プログラムにて行われる「全国都道府県対抗eスポーツ選手権2019 IBARAKI」オンライン予選コースの試遊体験を実施する。

開催場所

幕張メッセ

国際展示場 ホール1～11・国際会議場・イベントホール・屋外展示場

千葉県千葉市美浜区中瀬2-1

開催日時

1月11日14時～19時 一般特別公開

1月12日9時～19時 一般公開

1月13日9時～17時 一般公開

主催者公式サイトはこちら

https://www.tokyoautosalon.jp/2019/

■「グランツーリスモ」ブース

「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ」関連展示、「全国都道府県対抗eスポーツ選手権2019 IBARAKI」オンライン予選コースの試遊体験

ブース出展場所

ホール4 2F通路

(C) 2017 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Any depiction or recreation of real world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. "Gran Turismo" logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.