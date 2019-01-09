Tight security continues in Beijing amid N. Korean leader's visit

Tight security continued to be enforced Wednesday in Beijing, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Kim arrived in the Chinese capital aboard a special train on Tuesday, his birthday, on his fourth trip to China since he became North Korea's supreme leader upon his father's death in December 2011.

State-run media of both countries have yet to report the details of Kim's visit to China, which is scheduled to last until Thursday. The North Korean leader is believed to have held talks and dinner with Xi on Tuesday before returning to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse late at night.

On Wednesday morning, a motorcade likely carrying Kim left the guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries have stayed on their trips to Beijing.

While it was not immediately known where the motorcade was heading, Kim may visit an economic development zone in southern Beijing, which houses many high-tech companies.

Sources close to the matter said there is a "diplomatic event" there.

Kim has apparently been trying to bolster relations with China, considered to be North Korea's main economic and political supporter, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Pyongyang.