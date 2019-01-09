『グランツーリスモSPORT』「東京オートサロン2019」に出展決定！オンライン予選コースの試遊体験を実施

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは『グランツーリスモSPORT』に関して、「東京オートサロン2019」への出展及び、「全国都道府県対抗eスポーツ選手権2019 IBARAKI」オンライン予選コースの試遊体験を実施します。

◆「東京オートサロン2019」イベント概要 2019年1月11日(金)から13日(日)に幕張メッセで開催される「東京オートサロン2019」にて、『グランツーリスモSPORT』は「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ」のチャンピオントロフィーや大会関連映像、写真の展示、および第74回国民体育大会「いきいき茨城ゆめ国体」の文化プログラムにて行われる「全国都道府県対抗eスポーツ選手権2019 IBARAKI」オンライン予選コースの試遊体験を実施いたします。この機会にぜひ「東京オートサロン2019」にご来場の上、「グランツーリスモ」ブースにて本作をご体験ください。 ■開催日時(2019年) 1月11日(金)14:00から19:00 一般特別公開

1月12日(土) 9:00から19:00 一般公開

1月13日(日) 9:00から17:00 一般公開 ■開催場所 幕張メッセ(日本コンベンションセンター)

国際展示場 ホール1～11・国際会議場・イベントホール・屋外展示場

千葉県千葉市美浜区中瀬2-1 主催者公式サイト: https://www.tokyoautosalon.jp/2019/ ■「グランツーリスモ」ブース ブース出展場所:ホール4 2F通路

出展内容:「FIA グランツーリスモ チャンピオンシップ」関連展示、「全国都道府県対抗eスポーツ選手権2019 IBARAKI」オンライン予選コースの試遊体験 ■グランツーリスモSPORT 公式サイト: https://www.gran-turismo.com/jp/

(C)2017 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc.

Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Any depiction or recreation of real world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. "Gran Turismo" logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

