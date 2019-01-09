Tokyo stocks advance in morning as U.S., China extend trade talks

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning amid expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China after the two countries extended their negotiations to an unplanned third day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 251.70 points, or 1.25 percent, from Tuesday to 20,455.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 18.60 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,537.03.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, farm and fishery, and precision instrument issues.