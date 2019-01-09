Dollar hovers in upper 108 yen before U.S.-China trade talks outcome

The U.S. dollar moved narrowly in the upper 108 yen range Wednesday morning in Tokyo, as investors awaited the outcome of extended U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing.

At noon, the dollar fetched 108.91-92 yen compared with 108.69-79 yen in New York and 108.96-98 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1451-1452 and 124.72-73 yen against $1.1434-1444 and 124.45-55 yen in New York and $1.1443-1445 and 124.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

Traders refrained from making bold moves as the United States and China on Wednesday continued their trade negotiations for a third day, originally planned through the previous day, in a bid to hammer out a deal.

"Investors took a wait-and-see stance to see the result of the U.S.-China trade talks," said a foreign exchange broker.

The dollar was supported in Tokyo morning deals by rises in Tokyo and Shanghai stocks, while some traders sold the unit to lock in recent gains after it briefly topped the 109 yen line on Tuesday, dealers said.