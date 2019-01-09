Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Jan. 10:

-- Cabinet Office to release leading economic index for November.

-- Bank of Japan to hold branch managers' meeting, release quarterly report on regional economic conditions.

-- 3-time Olympic Wrestling champion Saori Yoshida to hold press conference on retirement

-- Official campaigning to start for Yamanashi gubernatorial election.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for December, whole of 2018.

-- Japan Automobile Importers Association to release imported car sales for December, whole of 2018.

-- Fast Retailing Co. to release Sept.-Nov. first quarter earnings.