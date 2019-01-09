Jeff Bezos to be inducted into Living Legends of Aviation

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos will be honored as a living legend of aviation at an event that will be hosted by John Travolta and Harrison Ford next week.

Bezos will be inducted at the 16th annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards for "advancing the principles of freedom in business and his personal endeavors."

The entrepreneur founded space exploration company Blue Origin in 2000, with the aim of developing technologies that lower the cost and improve the efficiency of commercial space exploration and travel.

He will be presented with the "Jeff Bezos Freedom's Wings Award."

The awards honor entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers and celebrity pilots (along with pilot celebrities) who have made significant contributions in aviation.

Other inductees include musician Kenny G, who is also a pilot, and Bertrand Piccard who has circumvented the globe in a record-breaking series of flights aboard the Solar Impulse, an aircraft powered by solar energy.

Travolta will also honor Australia's flagship airline Qantas with the "Safest, Longest Continuous Operating Airline Award." Travolta is a commercial pilot for the carrier.

The Living Legends of Aviation Awards will be held January 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.