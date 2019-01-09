Ghosn eyed 3 bil. yen loan to Saudi businessman through Nissan

Nissan Motor Co.'s former boss Carlos Ghosn planned to extend a loan of 3 billion yen ($27 million) to a Saudi businessman through the carmaker, possibly to use as collateral for his private investment contract, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Prosecutors have arrested Ghosn for allegedly transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the 2008 global financial crisis and causing damage to the automaker by making it pay $14.7 million to Khaled Al-Juffali, the businessman who guaranteed credit for Ghosn, between 2009 and 2012.

The plan to extend a loan of 3 billion yen to Ghosn's Saudi acquaintance did not materialize as Nissan felt there would be legal problems, the sources said.

According to the sources, Ghosn compiled a document to extend a loan of 3 billion yen to Al-Juffali's company in January 2009 after being asked for additional collateral by Tokyo-based Shinsei Bank, with which he had the currency swap contract that incurred an appraisal loss of 1.85 billion yen due to the financial crisis.

The contract was shifted to Nissan in October 2008 from Ghosn's private asset management company and was transferred back to the management firm in February 2009 after Al-Juffali guaranteed credit.

In a Tokyo court hearing Tuesday where he made his first public appearance since his arrest in November, Ghosn denied that the $14.7 million payment in question was in exchange for guaranteeing credit.

Ghosn claimed it was proper compensation for business activities in the Middle East, including resolving a dispute with a local dealer.

The former Nissan chairman has also told prosecutors that he transferred the private investment contract to the company only temporarily to earn the automaker's creditworthiness, but intended to return it to his asset management firm from the beginning, the sources said.

At the court hearing, the former Nissan boss asserted his innocence and said the carmaker incurred no losses from his private investment contract.

Ghosn has been detained since Nov. 19, when he and his close aide Greg Kelly were initially arrested on suspicion of understating the former chairman's 10 billion yen remuneration by roughly 5 billion yen in Nissan's securities reports during the five years through March 2015.

The two were charged on Dec. 10 and served with fresh arrest warrants for similar misconduct during the three years through March 2018.

Ghosn's detention was further extended after he was served with a third arrest warrant on Dec. 21 for alleged aggravated breach of trust involving the transfer of personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008.

His current detention period ends on Friday, by when prosecutors must decide whether to indict him for the alleged breach of trust.