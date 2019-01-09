Tokyo stocks advance on U.S.-China trade deal hopes as talks extended

Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday as expectations for a trade deal between the United States and China increased after the two countries extended their ongoing talks to a third day to resolve their trade disputes.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 223.02 points, or 1.1 percent, from Tuesday at 20,427.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.68 points, or 1.1 percent, higher at 1,535.11.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and precision instrument issues.