Japanese evening newspaper headlines

-- Japan to seek talks with S. Korea on assets seizure, forced labor (Asahi)

-- Substandard monthly labor survey resulted in some workers receiving reduced insurance benefits (Mainichi)

-- Health ministry to launch data sharing system on children with incurable diseases, disabilities to respond to sudden changes in their condition when away from home (Yomiuri)

-- Apple to cut iPhone production by 10% in Jan.-March (Nikkei)