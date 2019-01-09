China, U.S. wrap up high-level talks on trade dispute

China and the United States on Wednesday wrapped up their vice ministerial-level trade talks in Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, amid growing concern that a tit-for-tat tariff war would drag down the global economy ahead.

The meeting was originally scheduled for two days through Tuesday, but was extended one day, suggesting that Washington and Beijing were engaged in tough negotiations over contentious issues such as intellectual property right protection.

The talks were the first direct dialogue over the trade dispute between the governments of the world's two biggest economies since Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit on Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires.

At the meeting, Xi and Trump made an agreement that the United States and China will hold off on imposing further tariffs on each other's imports and try to complete talks on technology and intellectual property rights issues within 90 days.

But at the same time, Washington warned that "if at the end of this period of time, the parties are unable to reach an agreement, the 10 percent tariffs will be raised to 25 percent," indicating that a failure to finish negotiations will rekindle trade strains.

The latest trade talks were closely watched as an intensifying U.S.-China trade dispute has started to cloud the outlook for the global economy, rattling financial markets worldwide.

In the near future, Beijing and Washington are expected to hold a ministerial-level meeting that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Xi's economic adviser, will attend, sources close to the matter said.

The United States has so far imposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese imports, with Trump calling on China to reduce its massive trade surplus with the United States and stem the country's alleged unfair business practices.

In retaliation, China has levied tariffs on more than 80 percent of all U.S. imports.