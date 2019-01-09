Dollar stuck in upper 108 yen amid U.S.-China trade talks

The U.S. dollar hovered in the upper 108 yen range Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of extended trade talks between the United States and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 108.91-92 yen compared with 108.69-79 yen in New York and 108.96-98 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 108.69 yen and 109.01 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 108.90 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1465-1467 and 124.87-91 yen against $1.1434-1444 and 124.45-55 yen in New York and $1.1443-1445 and 124.69-73 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar moved in a tight range through much of the day as market participants refrained from making bold moves before knowing the results of the extended U.S.-China trade negotiations that were originally scheduled to end Tuesday but were extended to a third day.

"Traders in the currency market took a cautious stance before the outcome of the trade talks is disclosed, bracing for a worst case scenario that negotiations may break up," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

"However, the U.S. unit was basically supported by expectations for Washington and Beijing to strike any kind of a deal, as a continued round of their talks on Wednesday seems to be a sign that the two countries are nearly reaching some agreements," Ueno added.

A firm rise in Tokyo stocks with the Nikkei index rising for three consecutive trading days also improved market sentiment and bolstered the dollar, dealers said.

"The U.S. currency will possibly climb above the 110 yen line amid largely improved sentiment if the United States and China successfully hammer out a trade deal," said Ueno.