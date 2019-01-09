Low-cost airline Norwegian to launch free Wifi for long-haul flights

Norwegian Air Shuttle is launching a first-class service on its low-cost airline -- with the rollout of free Wifi on long-haul flights.

Passengers aboard the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and 737 MAX aircrafts flying between Europe, the US, South America and Asia will be able to stay connected in the air, without incurring extra charges.

Customers who are happy with the basic option will be able to browse the web, send and receive emails and instant messages and access their social media on their mobile phones, tablets and laptops for free.

For USD $14.95, customers can upgrade to premium Wifi, which gives flyers three hours of high-speed connectivity, fast enough to stream video and music content.

The rollout will begin with the Boeing 737 MAX in mid-January and expand to more than half of the airline's Dreamliner fleet by 2020.

Norwegian is the third-biggest low-cost airline in Europe.