‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Bri Fakes Accent To Gain An Edge [VIDEO]

Who Is Colton Underwood, The Virgin Football Player & Subject Of New Season Of 'The Bachelor'

The Bachelor has gotten really cut throat. A promotional clip of the show’s new season includes one woman faking an Australian accent in order to get the attention of bachelor and famed virgin Colton Underwood. In the clip, the two introduce themselves and then Colton says, “You’ve got a nice accent. Where are you from?” The woman, […]

